Consortium Remains on Standby Despite Not Being Named Preferred Chelsea Bidder

At least one consortium to bid for Chelsea remains on standby in the case that Todd Boehly falls short in his exclusive talks to purchase the club from Roman Abramovich.

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's groups were informed that they had not been named as the preferred bidder for Chelsea.

Instead, Boehly's consortium proceeded to enter exclusive talks with Chelsea and Abramovich about succeeding the Russian at Stamford Bridge.

The American-Swiss consortium has a week to finalise the paperwork and agree a deal to become the next owner.

However, a spanner was thrown into the works as Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitted an 11th-hour bid, but this may be too late as Boehly's group are ahead in many areas such as due diligence.

It is thought that there should be no issue with Boehly's group to complete the takeover but if it does fall short, at least one of the other two consortiums are on standby.

This comes after Ratcliffe met with Chelsea Supporters Trust as he looks to play catch-up to Boehly's group.

Boehly and groups who were part of the formal bidding process already met with fan groups and former Blue Paul Canoville, as they carried out due diligence and met with several stakeholders in the drawn out process.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful, with Boehly the current clear favourite as he has been in exclusive talks.

