Consortiums Set to Meet Chelsea Staff Including Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Proposed Takeover

Consortiums are set to meet Chelsea staff including head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of their proposed takeover, according to reports.

Latest reports have stated that Todd Boehly's consortium and a group led by Sir Martin Broughton are on the shortlist, whilst the Ricketts family are still to hear.

You can keep up with the latest on Absolute Chelsea's live blog.

As per the Times, consortiums that are in the shortlist are set to meet with Chelsea staff before a decision is made on the future.

IMAGO / PA Images

The reports state there should also be an opportunity to meet key officers of the club, including the manager Tuchel, chief executive Guy Lawrence and director Marina Granovskaia, who oversees the club’s transfer business.

They will then be examined by Granovskaia, Bruce Buck, Eugene Tenenbaum and Raine Group before a decision is made.

The Boehly Group and Broughton's consortium are the only groups currently on the shortlist but this could change, with the Ricketts family awaiting clarification.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes as Tom Ricketts released a statement following backlash from Chelsea fans to their bid.

He said: “My family and I are very grateful to all the fans and supporters’ groups who took time to meet with us this week and share their passion and concerns for Chelsea Football Club. It’s clear you have nothing but the best interests of the club at heart.

“We have listened to all of your feedback – including from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust – and are grateful that the door is still open for us to demonstrate our commitment to working with fans to protect the club’s heritage.

“It is now up to us to redouble our efforts and clearly lay out a vision for our stewardship of the club with diversity and inclusion at its heart.”

They are expected to hear whether they have progressed to the next stage of the process and then the groups will have the chance to meet Chelsea staff ahead of a final decision.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube