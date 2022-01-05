'There Is No Comparison' - Antonio Conte Makes Chelsea Admission After Spurs' Defeat

Antonio Conte conceded Chelsea are a level above Tottenham Hotspur following the Blues' 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Kai Havertz's goal in the fifth minute and Ben Davies' own goal 29 minutes later sealed a first leg win for Thomas Tuchel's men in west London to go one step closer to reaching the Carabao Cup final.

It was a night of struggle for Spurs, particularly in the first half. They improved when Tanguy Ndombele was introduced at half time but it was too little too late.

Chelsea rued several missed chances to put the tie to bed ahead of next Wednesday's second leg in north London.

The quality told between the two sides, Conte acknowledged that after the full time whistle. He knows he has work to do to put Spurs in the same bracket as his former side.

Conte told Sky Sports: "If you compare the two teams, there is no comparison. They are a team ready to win. Today we have seen the difference between the two teams."

He added: "It's not easy to play at Stamford Bridge. They were very concentrated, won the ball every time. Then we conceded an unlucky goal. But when you start the game and after 15 minutes they score, the game becomes very difficult.

"But I know the situation, it's very clear. There is an important gap, with important teams. We have to fight to stay in the league in a good position, but if we think we are close about winning, we are not in the right way.

They were much better than us, we have to clap the performance of Chelsea. I like to tell the truth. There is a lot of job to do in Tottenham."

The Spurs boss continued: "It was a difficult game from the start. I think Chelsea showed to be much better than us. The first half we struggled a lot from the start. We are talking about one of the best teams in the world."

