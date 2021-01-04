Contenders to replace Frank Lampard: Brendan Rodgers favourite to replace Chelsea boss

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace Chelsea manager Frank Lampard should Roman Abramovich pull the trigger.

The pressure is mounting on Chelsea and Lampard after a fourth defeat in six Premier League games following a 3-1 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Lampard's men look deflated and confidence is at rock-bottom as they look for a way to turn things around in their quest for top-four and closing the gap to the top of the league.

But after the defeat to Man City, Lampard's job was reported to be under 'serious threat' and alternative plans were being considered.

Owner Abramovich has been known to fire managers should they not succeed quickly in west London, but Lampard's appointment appeared to be different - a long-term approach.

Lampard is under threat at Chelsea and the replacements that could possibly replace him should he go have been revealed.

As per Betfair, via the Daily Mail, Rodgers is the favourite to replace Lampard should he be fired.

Brendan Rodgers – 3/1

Thomas Tuchel – 5/1

Julian Nagelsmann – 6/1

Massimiliano Allegri – 7/1

Rafa Benítez – 10/1

John Terry – 12/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 14/1

Gareth Southgate – 20/1

