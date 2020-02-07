Contract talks between Chelsea and Tino Anjorin 'progressing well'

Chelsea are optimistic that 18-year-old Tino Anjorin will sign a new contract in west London as talks continue.

The teenager is highly-regarded amongst the talent breaking through at Chelsea into the first-team, and it has been recognised by head coach Frank Lampard.

Anjorin made his debut for the Blues as a substitute back in September after coming on in the 7-1 win at Stamford Bridge against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

The Athletic report that the Blues are keen to tie the youngster down, and that talks are progressing well with the youngster, with Chelsea being optimistic about an agreement being reached.

If a deal is to be struck, the new contract would run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021, which would make Anjorin a free agent.

Ian Maatsen is also on the agenda for Chelsea - to tie him down to a new deal with his contract also set to expire in 2021.

Talks with the 17-year-old, who joined the club in 2018, were initially interrupted due to his participation with the Netherlands in the Under-17s World Cup.

But Chelsea are also feeling positive that an agreement can be struck with Maatsen, who also made his debut for the first-team against Grimsby.

Chelsea were left frustrated in January after Tariq Lamptey departed for Brighton and Hove Albion despite an offer being on the table to remain in west London.

Frank Lampard and co are planning ahead as they look to give themselves time to agree deals with Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin before the end of their contracts loom, and they have their heads turned by incoming offers.

