How Croatia's Domagoj Vida positive Covid test affects Chelsea and midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Matt Debono

Mateo Kovacic will not have to self-isolate after his Croatian teammate Domagoj Vida was substituted at half-time during Croatia's 3-3 draw against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Vida was taken off at half-time after the medical staff learnt of the findings and was immediately isolated from the rest of the squad.

The Croatia squad took tests on Monday ahead of Wednesday's match and Vida came back negative, before taking a test on Wednesday morning ahead of match against Portugal on Saturday, which came back positive.  

For Kovacic, he was an unused substitute, and is set to travel to Sweden this weekend before playing against Portugal next Tuesday. 

(Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP) (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Vida's results luckily have not affected the Chelsea midfielder as of yet after the rest of the squad tested negative on Wednesday morning prior to Saturday's match against Portugal.

The Croatian Football Association released a statement. It reads:

"The medical service of the Croatian national team received initial information at the end of the break between the two halves that there was one potentially positive result. This is a common test procedure, and a ‘suspicious’ finding is retested to confirm the result.

Domagoj Vida [left] challenges Turkey's midfielder Deniz Turuc [right] during the friendly football match between Turkey and Croatia.(Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

"As at that time the coach Zlatko Dalic had already made the decision to change Vida, the medical service of the national team isolated Vida according to all epidemiological measures until the confirmation of the test results.

"All other national team members and staff members, who tested negative, are scheduled to travel to Stockholm. It is taken into account that the national team complied with all epidemiological measures, in accordance with UEFA’s Return to Play protocol."

