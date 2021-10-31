Publish date:
'Could've Done Better' - Chelsea Fans React to Hakim Ziyech's Performance Against Newcastle
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Hakim Ziyech's performance against Newcastle.
Reece James bagged a brace before Jorginho scored from the penalty spot as the Blues extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.
Ziyech was replaced whilst the match was 0-0 and had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but this was disallowed for offside.
Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ziyech's performance.
Read More
Here is what they said:
More Chelsea Coverage
- Every word Thomas Tuchel said after Chelsea's Premier League victory vs Newcastle United
- 5 Things Learned: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League
- Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube