Thibaut Courtois believes he didn't receive the respect he deserved during his time at Chelsea after clinching Champions League final glory with Real Madrid against Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti's side came out victorious on Saturday evening in Paris as Vinicius Jr's finish from close range in the 59th minute, to convert their only shot on target in the match to win a 14th title.

But they had Courtois to thank for keeping their clean sheet in tact as he ensured Liverpool suffered European heartbreak despite having 24 attempts, with nine of those on target.

It's Courtois' first Champions League title which will allow him to feel his controversial move from Chelsea to the Bernabeu in 2018 has paid off.

The 30-year-old had a message for his doubters when he spoke to BT Sport at full-time in France, happy that he was able to put respect on his name after a lack of it in England.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way today saying that I will be humbled, but I think it was the other way around," he admitted.

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work - to put respect on my name because I don't think I have a lot of respect in England."

The style of departure from Chelsea caused a rift with the supporters, who seemingly are yet to forgive him, but Courtois is adamant he loves the club and it was a personal reasons which saw him leave.

He told beIN SPORTS: "I hope they understand the decision (to leave). We have talked a lot about it, there is no hard feelings towards Chelsea, I love the club, but I love my kids more.

"Everything came together to go to Real Madrid and Real Madrid has been a dream club for me since I was a little kid, so it's like a full circle now to win a Champions League with Real Madrid."



