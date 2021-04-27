Courtois on Chelsea reunion: "It will be very nice to see a lot of familiar faces"

Thibaut Courtois will face his former club Chelsea when Real Madrid host the Blues in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old left Chelsea in controversial fashion as he forced a move to Real back in 2018 which left the Blues having to fork out a club-record fee to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga as his replacement.

Nevertheless, Courtois' time in west London was successful. He won two Premier League titles under two different managers - Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte - during his time at the club.

Now he comes head-to-head with his old employers in the semi-finals of the Champions League and Courtois is looking forward to the occasion, but he only wants to see one winner - Real Madrid.

"It will be very nice to see a lot of familiar faces and I wish there was public at Stamford Bridge because there was a lot of happy moments I had there," said Courtois on facing Chelsea.

"Even though maybe my departure wasn’t in the best way, or it was put that way, that it wasn’t the best way, I only have good memories.

"Two Premier Leagues, a lot of other trophies – I’m really happy to play them, but only one can be in the final and I hope it’s Real Madrid."

Eden Hazard will also come up against his former side after his 2019 departure. Zinedine Zidane declared the 30-year-old fit for the clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.

