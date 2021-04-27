Courtois on Chelsea reunion: "It will be very nice to see a lot of familiar faces"

Thibaut Courtois looking forward to Chelsea reunion in Champions League semis
Thibaut Courtois will face his former club Chelsea when Real Madrid host the Blues in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.
The 28-year-old left Chelsea in controversial fashion as he forced a move to Real back in 2018 which left the Blues having to fork out a club-record fee to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga as his replacement.
Nevertheless, Courtois' time in west London was successful. He won two Premier League titles under two different managers - Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte - during his time at the club.
Now he comes head-to-head with his old employers in the semi-finals of the Champions League and Courtois is looking forward to the occasion, but he only wants to see one winner - Real Madrid.
"It will be very nice to see a lot of familiar faces and I wish there was public at Stamford Bridge because there was a lot of happy moments I had there," said Courtois on facing Chelsea.
"Even though maybe my departure wasn’t in the best way, or it was put that way, that it wasn’t the best way, I only have good memories.
"Two Premier Leagues, a lot of other trophies – I’m really happy to play them, but only one can be in the final and I hope it’s Real Madrid."
Eden Hazard will also come up against his former side after his 2019 departure. Zinedine Zidane declared the 30-year-old fit for the clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.
