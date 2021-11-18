Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Crucial' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Kai Havertz Champions League Final Admission

Author:

Thomas Tuchel admits Kai Havertz's 42 minute goal in the Champions League final was crucial to Chelsea securing their second European Cup.

Havertz scored the only goal of the game on May 29 at the Estadio do Dragao, rounding Ederson to seal a famous 1-0 win over Manchester City to clinch the 2020/21 Champions League title. 

Chelsea dominated but couldn't find the net in the first half. That was until three minutes to play until the interval. Mason Mount's defence splitting pass saw Havertz through and he tapped into an empty. 

imago1002911488h
imago1002911482h
imago1002911552h

The first goal is 'crucial' as Tuchel pointed out, and it proved to be when the full-time whistle came in Portugal. 

During Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, the Chelsea head coach went down memory lane to look at the goal and he assessed the importance of the timing of the goal.

“What a relief," Tuchel told These 50/50 matches, to have the first goal in these matches is so crucial so it was a really big one.”

Four months into his reign, Tuchel had won the biggest trophy there is to win in club football. A magical night for Chelsea, the German and the supporters. 

Read More

imago1002913462h

Tuchel was relieved at full-time as he expressed his emotions when the full-time whistle came. 

He added: “It’s the biggest relief. The purest joy.

“Once you win such a big title things become a bit lighter. It's the journey that matters, it’s the process that matters. It’s very, very special.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002911488h
News

'Crucial' - Tuchel on Havertz's Champions League Final Winning Goal

41 seconds ago
imago1007758696h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open to Hakim Ziyech Loan in January Amid Barcelona & Borussia Dortmund Interest

30 minutes ago
imago1000033602h
News

Revealed: What Frank Lampard Has Done Since His Chelsea Sacking in January

1 hour ago
imago1002966083h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Champions League Final Triumph 'Very, Very Special'

1 hour ago
imago1007511572h
News

Edouard Mendy Hits Out at Media for Benjamin Mendy Mistaken Identity

2 hours ago
imago1006711235h
News

Dean Smith Offers Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Hope at Norwich City

14 hours ago
imago1007424933h
News

Romelu Lukaku Provides Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester City Clash

15 hours ago
imago1005385545h
News

'Everybody Will Have Their Moment' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks on His Role on the Chelsea Bench

15 hours ago