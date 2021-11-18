'Crucial' - Tuchel on Havertz's Champions League Final Winning Goal

Thomas Tuchel admits Kai Havertz's 42 minute goal in the Champions League final was crucial to Chelsea securing their second European Cup.

Havertz scored the only goal of the game on May 29 at the Estadio do Dragao, rounding Ederson to seal a famous 1-0 win over Manchester City to clinch the 2020/21 Champions League title.

Chelsea dominated but couldn't find the net in the first half. That was until three minutes to play until the interval. Mason Mount's defence splitting pass saw Havertz through and he tapped into an empty.

The first goal is 'crucial' as Tuchel pointed out, and it proved to be when the full-time whistle came in Portugal.

During Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, the Chelsea head coach went down memory lane to look at the goal and he assessed the importance of the timing of the goal.

“What a relief," Tuchel told These 50/50 matches, to have the first goal in these matches is so crucial so it was a really big one.”

Four months into his reign, Tuchel had won the biggest trophy there is to win in club football. A magical night for Chelsea, the German and the supporters.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel was relieved at full-time as he expressed his emotions when the full-time whistle came.

He added: “It’s the biggest relief. The purest joy.

“Once you win such a big title things become a bit lighter. It's the journey that matters, it’s the process that matters. It’s very, very special.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube