Crystal Palace Boss Patrick Vieira Makes Encouraging Conor Gallagher England Prediction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated that it is too early for Conor Gallagher to receive an England call-up.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Palace from Chelsea, has made an eye-catching start to the new campaign after suffering relegation with West Brom last season.

Gallagher, who is currently with the England U-21's, has scored twice and set up another in four outings across all competitions for the Eagles since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool at the weekend, Palace boss Patrick Vieira was asked about the chances of Gallagher receiving a call from Gareth Southgate following his recent displays in the Premier League.

"This is the biggest problem in our world," said the former Arsenal captain, as per Sky Sports News via Football Daily.

"When we have one or two performances, we always think a player deserves a national call-up. I still believe that he (Gallagher) needs to be more consistent in his performances. I think he has the ability."

However, Vieira believes that Gallagher could earn a call-up to the senior England squad if he maintains his recent form for club and country.

Vieira added: "But, I believe as well that it is too early for a call-up for him (Gallagher). He still has to improve. His time will come, but first what he needs to do is perform on a consistent basis to allow him to go higher to the international level.

"He (Gallagher) needs to perform well week-in week-out with us, with the U-21's and that will allow him to go to the national team, but at the moment, I think his focus and concentration has to be with us, and how he can repeat these kind of performances that he had in the last couple of games."

