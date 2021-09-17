September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Crystal Palace Boss Patrick Vieira Makes Encouraging Conor Gallagher England Prediction

Author:
Publish date:

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated that it is too early for Conor Gallagher to receive an England call-up.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Palace from Chelsea, has made an eye-catching start to the new campaign after suffering relegation with West Brom last season.

Gallagher, who is currently with the England U-21's, has scored twice and set up another in four outings across all competitions for the Eagles since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Conor Gallagher 1

Ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool at the weekend, Palace boss Patrick Vieira was asked about the chances of Gallagher receiving a call from Gareth Southgate following his recent displays in the Premier League.

"This is the biggest problem in our world," said the former Arsenal captain, as per Sky Sports News via Football Daily.

"When we have one or two performances, we always think a player deserves a national call-up. I still believe that he (Gallagher) needs to be more consistent in his performances. I think he has the ability."

Conor Gallagher 2

However, Vieira believes that Gallagher could earn a call-up to the senior England squad if he maintains his recent form for club and country.

Vieira added: "But, I believe as well that it is too early for a call-up for him (Gallagher). He still has to improve. His time will come, but first what he needs to do is perform on a consistent basis to allow him to go higher to the international level.

"He (Gallagher) needs to perform well week-in week-out with us, with the U-21's and that will allow him to go to the national team, but at the moment, I think his focus and concentration has to be with us, and how he can repeat these kind of performances that he had in the last couple of games."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Conor Gallagher 3
News

Crystal Palace Boss Patrick Vieira Makes Encouraging Conor Gallagher England Prediction

Rice laughing
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Send Chelsea Transfer Warning Over Declan Rice Pursuit

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Title Rivals Man City & Man United

sipa_33426292
News

Tottenham Duo Remain Doubts for Chelsea Clash as it is 'Unclear' if They Will Play

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Forgetting' Jules Kounde Ahead of January Transfer Window

1006593594
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Tottenham Hotspur: Kante & James to Return, Pulisic Out

sipa_33426292
News

Stat Attack: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

1006514303
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Tottenham Hotspur Injury Admission Ahead of London Derby