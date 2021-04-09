Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson delivers Chelsea assessment ahead of Premier League clash

Roy Hodgson is expecting a difficult test on Saturday when his Crystal Palace side host Chelsea in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea travel to south London to face the Eagles who are in 12th place in the league, as they look to get back on the right track in their hunt for Champions League qualification.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost their first match in 15 last weekend during a dismal 5-2 defeat to West Brom who ran riot in west London to deliver a blow to their top four hopes.

It was a shock defeat, unexpected, but Hodgson knows it was a one-off ahead of Saturday's clash but is hoping they can get a result just like the Baggies did.

"I regard the West Brom game as one of those one-off games that happens," he said on Friday. “I don’t think it will have any affect on what they bring to the table when they face us.

"West Brom played exceptionally well. They were well worth their victory and I think that’s accepted by all – I don’t think Chelsea had any qualms about accepting that on the day West Brom were very good and deserved the win.

"It just goes to show that however good they are, they aren’t invincible. The task doesn’t become any easier because West Brom have beaten them, but it might just put a doubt in their mind that they aren’t invincible.

"I suppose that gives us some hope that after playing West Brom and Porto, it might be harder for them to play a third game in a week, and if we produce a performance against them we may be able to get a good result like West Brom.”

