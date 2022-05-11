Skip to main content

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Admits He Wants Chelsea Loanee Crystal Palace to Stay

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has made it clear he wants Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher to stay in south London.

The 22-year-old's loan spell is set to come to an end in June and a lot of speculation has been made about his much anticipated return to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

With Chelsea's current contract negotiation situation halted, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to assess his options for the summer onwards.

imago1011931036h

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Eagles' chairman Steve Parish made his position over Gallagher's future very clear.

"We would love to have him back, I don't want to pretend that's not the case. Conor will make his own choices, and the club (Chelsea) will have something to say about it.

"We've enjoyed every minute of having him this year. If that's all we get of him, and we hope it's not, he's been a fantastic asset to the club as a player, and as a person as well."

Despite plenty of speculation surrounding the player and where he may end up after this year-long stint at Selhurst Park, Gallagher recently made it clear that he hasn't got his eyes on the future just yet.

imago1011589343h

“There’s a few games left and that’s the most important thing right now. I am not thinking about Chelsea yet, I am just thinking about Palace and the end of the season."

With eight goals so far this season, both Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be eager to have the youngster on their books for next season.

imago1011938915h
