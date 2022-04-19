Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Drops Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Conor Gallagher Transfer Hint

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has dropped a huge transfer hint regarding Chelsea midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher.

Loftus-Cheek netted in the FA Cup semi-final against the Eagles, where he spent a period on loan in the past. Gallagher is currently on loan at Patrick Vieira's side and impressing.

Speaking to the Mirror after the Blues knocked his Palace side out of the FA Cup at Wembley, Parish dropped a hint about transfers for Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher.

He said: “If there's an opportunity to get him (Conor Gallager) or even Ruben Loftus-Cheek then of course. These are top players and it's been brilliant having him (Gallagher) here this year.”

The Blues did not allow Gallagher to play in the FA Cup semi-final due to the terms in his contract and refused to amend the details of the loan.

Tuchel apologised to the England international but there will be plenty of more chances for Gallagher to play in these type of big games, if he remains at Chelsea rather than deciding to move at the end of his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Vieira was understandably upset about the midfielder not being allowed to play against Chelsea as the Blues dominated the midfield against his side and would jump at the opporutnity to sign a midfielder on a permanent transfer next season.

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a move to Palace after an impressive loan spell in the past, with Parish now hinting that they coul dmake a move for him or Gallagher at the end of the season.

