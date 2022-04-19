Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Drops Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Conor Gallagher Transfer Hint

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has dropped a huge transfer hint regarding Chelsea midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher.

Loftus-Cheek netted in the FA Cup semi-final against the Eagles, where he spent a period on loan in the past. Gallagher is currently on loan at Patrick Vieira's side and impressing.

Speaking to the Mirror after the Blues knocked his Palace side out of the FA Cup at Wembley, Parish dropped a hint about transfers for Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher.

imago1010111309h

He said: “If there's an opportunity to get him (Conor Gallager) or even Ruben Loftus-Cheek then of course. These are top players and it's been brilliant having him (Gallagher) here this year.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues did not allow Gallagher to play in the FA Cup semi-final due to the terms in his contract and refused to amend the details of the loan.

Tuchel apologised to the England international but there will be plenty of more chances for Gallagher to play in these type of big games, if he remains at Chelsea rather than deciding to move at the end of his loan spell at Crystal Palace. 

imago1011384623h

Vieira was understandably upset about the midfielder not being allowed to play against Chelsea as the Blues dominated the midfield against his side and would jump at the opporutnity to sign a midfielder on a permanent transfer next season.

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a move to Palace after an impressive loan spell in the past, with Parish now hinting that they coul dmake a move for him or Gallagher at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011382064h
News

Mason Mount Proud of Chelsea Goal Involvements After Crystal Palace Triumph

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011384473h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Nick Emms59 minutes ago
imago1010111309h
News

Conor Gallagher: I Wanted to Be Part of FA Cup Clash for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011394016h
News

Crystal Palace Midfielder James McArthur Identifies Reason for FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Chelsea

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011384473h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Chelsea Academy Stars After FA Cup Semi-Final Victory

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011381604h
News

Six Chelsea Players Named in FA Cup Team of the Semi-Finals Following Crystal Palace Win

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Atalanta CEO Believes Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid Would Give Serie A Side Advantage in Transfer Window

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011381677h
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants to Stay at Chelsea Amid Conor Gallagher Decision

By Nick Emms15 hours ago