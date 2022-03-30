Skip to main content
Crystal Palace Dealt Wilfried Zaha Injury Blow Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace have been dealt a blow ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea as Wilfried Zaha picked up an injury on international duty.

The 29-year-old has been one of the standout players for Patrick Viera's side this season

As per the Athletic, Palace are sweating over the fitness of Zaha after he missed England vs Ivory Coast through injury.

imago1010804366h

The Ivorian is a doubt for the Eagles' clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night.

It is unclear as to how long the hamstring injury suffered on international duty will rule him out for, with Crystal Palace facing Chelsea at Wembley on April 17.

It is likely that Zaha will return to the side by then, with over two weeks to recover.

Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle discussed the injury as he provided an update following their clash against England.

imago1010924700h

He said: “After the first game (against France) he felt some pain behind in the hamstring. Because we flew the following day after France and because he plays here it was easier for him to get an X-ray here.

“He had a grade one or two injury and because of the schedule of Crystal Palace, I understand the busy schedule, we don't have to take any risks because if it gets worse it is maybe six weeks or two months for out.

“We will see how long he is out with Crystal Palace. Today I released him to go and have some care with his club. I asked him to then come with the team. He was so sad because he wanted to play but, for me, a grade two is an injury."

Crystal Palace will be hoping that he will return in time for Chelsea.

imago1010862776h
