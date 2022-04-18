Skip to main content
Crystal Palace Midfielder James McArthur Identifies Reason for FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Chelsea

Crystal Palace's James McArthur has identified the reason for their FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues came out 2-0 victors after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount ensured Thomas Tuchel's men will play Liverpool in the final next month.

Speaking to Palace TV after the match, via the Evening Standard after the match, McArthur revealed the reason he believes Crystal Palace fell to defeat in the second half against Chelsea.

imago1011394016h

The midfielder believed that Crystal Palace were playing well until the second half, where Chelsea showed their class as they upped the tempo in the centre of the park.

“I felt we were at it in the first half,” McArthur said.

“In the second half they took control of the game and we found that difficult. We had a late flurry at the end of the game but we just couldn’t get back into it."

imago1011384609h

McArthur continued to highlight the lack of pressing from the Eagles in the second period as the reason why they fell to defeat, giving Jorginho too much time on the ball for Chelsea.

“We thought that the previous games, they hurt us a lot and those areas we tried to change. We nullified them, especially in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t get enough pressure on Jorginho especially and they dictated play," he concluded.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14 as they seek revenge for the Carabao Cup final loss earlier in the season.

