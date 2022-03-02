Skip to main content
'Cup Games Are Always Difficult' - Timo Werner Offers Verdict on Chelsea's Tough FA Cup Tie With Luton Town

Timo Werner has offered his verdict on Chelsea's 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The Blues travelled to Kenilworth road during the week to take on the Championship side in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Despite falling behind twice during the clash, goals from Saúl Ñíguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku sealed the win for the European champions which saw them progress through to the competition's quarter-finals.

imago1010295872h

Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day after the game, Werner offered his thoughts on how he saw out the tie between Chelsea and Luton Town.

"I think cup games are always very difficult, especially playing away against a second division team who gave everything. I think we were the better team so we won."

Read More

Werner played a crucial role in bringing his side back into the tie on Wednesday evening, providing the assist for both Lukaku and Saúl's goals as well as contributing with his own finish.

In the 68th minute, after a carefully weighted ball over the Luton Town defensive line from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Werner delicately touched the ball down with his knee before slotting it home past opposition goalkeeper Harry Isted.

imago1010300514h

The game proved tough for the European champions who were still recovering from a tough 120 minutes of football in the Carabao Cup final with Liverpool from the Sunday prior.

Chelsea lost the tie on the day and, in doing so, lost several players due to physical overload.

