Danger Zone: Jorginho one caution away from two-match suspension

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho collected another yellow card in the Premier League, which sees the Italian on the brink of a two-game suspension.

The 28-year-old picked up another yellow card in the league at the weekend against Leicester City, following a foul on James Maddison to deny the Foxes a breakaway.

Jorginho has now been cautioned 11 times so far in the 2019-20 season, with nine of those coming in the Premier League.

What needs to happen for Jorginho to get a two-game ban?

The law in the Premier League state that once a player hits ten yellow cards for the season, they will then serve a two-game suspension.

That was his first booking since the turn of the year, and Frank Lampard will be hoping he can avoid a booking in their next game against Manchester United, so Jorginho doesn't miss the London derby against Tottenham towards the end of February.

Should Jorginho collect another yellow card in the next league outing against Manchester United, he would then miss fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.

RUDIGER TO THE RESCUE

Head coach Frank Lampard was left frustrated with his Chelsea side against Leicester City after they could only manage a draw at the King Power Stadium.

They had Antonio Rudiger to thank after the 26-year-old bagged a second-half brace with his head.

"We did miss him. He brings aggression and a presence. I think that is good. He is the more experienced of our centre-backs. I was delighted with his two goals," Lampard said on the German's performance.

