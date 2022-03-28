Dani Alves Compares Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has compared Thomas Tuchel's management style with that of Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

The Brazilian worked with Guardiola for a number of years at Barcelona, winning four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, before going on to lift two Ligue 1 titles under Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain.

After five years away from Catalonia, Alves moved back to Barcelona towards the end of 2021 and has since played nine games for the Catalans so far this season.

Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, Alves compared Blues manager Thomas Tuchel with former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

"Well, I can understand it. Perhaps the main similarity is their great capacity to identify different roles for their players.

"Both of them have good eyes to see where certain players can be more useful. Pep used to say that the most talented players should have the ball more often, and the other ones should run to fill the correct spaces.

Alves went on to praise Tuchel for his hands-on management during his time at PSG.

"(I found that very) enjoyable," he continued. "I remember when he said to me, ‘Dani, it’s a waste to have you as a full-back because you’re not going to touch the ball as much as you should’.

"I thought that was a great compliment. It did work well, too, as I felt comfortable in that position."



Tuchel has taken his full-back work to the next level at Chelsea, having re-invented the role with both Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

