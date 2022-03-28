Dani Alves Praises Chelsea Right-Back and 'Great Player' Reece James

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has praised Chelsea defender Reece James, labelling him a 'great player' and among one of his favourites in his position.

James has made a name for himself in west London ever since breaking into his side's first team in 2019.

This season, despite struggling with injuries, he has still managed to register six goals and seven assists in a total of 26 appearances.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, via Express, Alves was questioned on who his favourite right-backs in world football were, labelling James amongst a couple of others.

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much,” he said. “He’s a fantastic footballer - this guy has got world-class skills. I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi.

"They mix strength with technique and are also great players. The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles - but they all know how to do the job.”

Alves then went on to praise Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, referring to his time under the German manager at Paris Saint-Germain.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"(I found that very) enjoyable," he told FourFourTwo. "I remember when he said to me, ‘Dani, it’s a waste to have you as a full-back because you’re not going to touch the ball as much as you should’.

"I thought that was a great compliment. It did work well, too, as I felt comfortable in that position".

It seems as though, in Alves' eyes, Chelsea currently boast a very strong squad and are likely to pose a threat in Europe once again.

