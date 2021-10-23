Daniel Farke: Facing Chelsea is the Toughest Task in World Football

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke admitted that his side face one of the toughest tasks in the world as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.

The Canaries are bottom of the league, yet to win a game whilst Chelsea sit top of the table after an impressive start to the season.

Speaking to the official Norwich City Twitter account, Farke heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel's side.

He said: "It's not a season-defining game but it could be a boost for us.

"Chelsea away is probably the toughest task in world football. The odds are against us but there is never a 100% guarantee on the outcome."

Norwich's task has been made even more difficult as Billy Gilmour cannot play against his parent club Chelsea.

However, they have been handed a boost with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner picking up injuries on Wednesday night against Malmo.

This comes after Farke heaped praise upon Tuchel, calling him one of the greatest coaches in the world.

He said: "Thomas is one of the greatest coaches on the planet and his CV speaks for itself.

"We worked together at Dortmund. Now we have such a busy schedule that it's not always easy to meet for a coffee!"

