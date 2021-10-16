'There Is No Pressure' - Daniel Farke Gives Warning Over Billy Gilmour's Game-time

    • October 16, 2021
    Daniel Farke Issues Warning to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea Over Billy Gilmour's Game-time

    Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has fired a warning to Chelsea over the game-time of loanee Billy Gilmour. 

    The Scottish midfielder has only started four games in the Premier League this season for the Canaries, despite being highly impressive since joining in the summer. 

    He was part of the Blues squad last season, making 11 appearances in total. 

    Speaking to the media via The Independent, Farke commented on his decisions on whether or not to play some of his loan signings, including Gilmour.

    He said: "There is no pressure (to play them).

    "We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to win points for this club."

    Gilmour joined the Blues from Rangers back in 2017 and soon joined the club's U18 squad, before signing a professional deal a year later.

    He has made 22 appearances overall in blue, with his senior debut for the club coming at home against Sheffield United.

    Farke added: "If you love football, you love Billy Gilmour because this guy is a baller, but he is also a young lad and we have to look after him.

    "It is not always that easy for him with the hype in his own country, with lots of praise for him. I think he has a good mindset and works hard on the pitch. He has unbelievable potential."

    Norwich will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, with the Canaries currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

    Meanwhile, Chelsea are away at Brentford in the evening kick-off.

