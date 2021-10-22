    • October 22, 2021
    Daniel Farke Makes Honest Admission Regarding Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    Author:

    Norwich manager Daniel Farke has heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel, naming him as one of the greatest coaches in the world, ahead of his side's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

    The pair have a close relationship as Farke was Tuchel's 'second team coach' during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

    Speaking to Norwich City's official Twitter account, Farke discussed Tuchel.

    He said: "Thomas is one of the greatest coaches on the planet and his CV speaks for itself. 

    "We worked together at Dortmund. Now we have such a busy schedule that it's not always easy to meet for a coffee!"

    Tuchel returned the favour, complimenting Farke as he said: "I like him a lot, first of all as a person. He is a very nice and humble person. He was coach of the second team when we were at Dortmund, there I met him. It was very nice to watch training sessions from each other, have a close exchange and talk about players.

    "He is a very good manager in terms of also people management. I would have liked to be a player under him because I can imagine he gives you a lot of confidence and a lot of trust." 

    However, Tuchel will be hoping to get one over his former collegue to ensure that Chelsea keep their place at the top of the Premier League table.

