NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Danny Drinkwater completes loan move to Kasimpasa until end of the season

Author:
Publish date:

Danny Drinkwater has completed a loan move to Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa for the remainder of the campaign.

Drinkwater, 30, was recently linked with a possible move to the Turkish side after a hugely unsuccessful three-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge, despite an imminent move being denied by Goal.

The move was made official by the club today, with those at Stamford Bridge sending in messages, wishing Drinkwater the best for the rest of the season.

Drinkwater hasn't made a senior appearance for the Blues since featuring in the FA Community Shield in 2018 and was training with the reserves in recent weeks in order to maintain his fitness levels.

During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, the former England international has had loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa after being restricted to being a mere squad-player at Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater made the headlines a few weeks back, albeit for all the wrong reasons, after getting involved in a brawl with 16-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine in his side's 3-2 win victory over Tottenham Hotspur U-23's.

Drinkwater was a focal part of the Leicester side that defied all odds by winning the Premier League in 2016, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté.

He leaves Chelsea with 23 senior appearances under his belt since his arrival to west London in 2017.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league (2)
News

Leicester City team news to face Chelsea: Jamie Vardy hopeful, Papy Mendy doubtful

CHO vs Morecambe
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante out, Callum Hudson-Odoi & Jorginho to start

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league
News

Brendan Rodgers provides Jamie Vardy injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater plays the ball during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
News

Danny Drinkwater completes loan move to Kasimpasa until end of the season

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-man-city (8)
News

Chelsea dealt injury blow as N'Golo Kante misses Leicester City clash with hamstring injury

48455609 (1)
News

Frank Lampard delivers update on AC Milan-bound Fikayo Tomori

tomori
Transfer News

AC Milan set to announce Fikayo Tomori arrival - loan move with option to buy to be made official by tomorrow

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (4)
News

Chelsea team news to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante ruled out with hamstring injury