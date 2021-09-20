Danny Drinkwater Describes His Chelsea Career As 'Shambles'

Danny Drinkwater Opens Up On 'Shambolic' Chelsea Spell
Danny Drinkwater has described his Chelsea career as a 'shambles', having not played a Premier League game for the club since 2018.
The 31-year-old signed for the Blues on a five-year contract back in 2017 for a £35 million fee.
Since then, he has only made a total of 23 games for Roman Abramovich's club and scored one goal.
As per talkSPORT, Drinkwater had a lot to say about his Chelsea career after his debut with Reading against Fulham on Saturday.
"Can I paint a picture?" asked Drinkwater. "No. It's been a shambles.
"It's football, it's never straightforward, it's never simple. I'm just excited for the new challenges.
"I need to (kick-start my career)," he continued.
"I'm more excited about this than I have been for a few years now, especially how my career's worked out.
"Games, getting the enjoyment of football back, then going from there. A few have slid away, I've made mistakes, I've not played."
Chelsea signed the English midfielder in 2017 following Leicester's triumphant Premier League winning season.
But since the 2019/20 season, Drinkwater has been out on loan at Burnley, Aston Villa Kasimpasa and now Reading.
Now, with just one season left on his Chelsea contract, the 31-year-old will be keen to rejuvenate his career, and his debut with Reading on Saturday showed many promising signs.
In a 2-1 victory over Fulham, Drinkwater came on after just 20 minutes and saw out 70 minutes of a competitive Championship fixture.
Let's see what the future holds.
