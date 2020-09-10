Danny Drinkwater has opened up on his time at Chelsea which hasn't worked out following his move from Leicester City back in 2017.

The 30-year-old arrived from the Foxes in 2017 on deadline day under Antonio Conte's management in a £35 million move, but after one year, his time at the club never recovered.

Drinkwater featured on 22 occasions under Conte, despite arriving at the club injured, but after his exit and Maurizio Sarri's arrival, Drinkwater's future at Chelsea was extremely uncertain.

He has had spells at Burnley and Aston Villa, but was left frustrated and acknowledged that it looked like a 'loaf of bread turned up in midfield' when he played.

Chelsea tried to land Drinkwater when they signed N'Golo Kante in the summer of 2016 but had to wait a year longer to land the Englishman.

But he has since reflected on his time in west London which hasn't worked out, and a time that he has been heavily criticised for following the deal he signed that has seen him earn £100,000-a-week.

"Look, I know my Chelsea move hasn’t worked out how anybody would have wanted and I’ve made mistakes, but it’s not as simple as me just not playing football or picking up a wage," Drinkwater told the Telegraph exclusively. "Money doesn’t solve anything. The pay cheque doesn’t really help at all, you don’t even think about money.

"There have been things that come above football that have not been as simple as I’d like. I’m not looking for sympathy, f--- me I don’t want that, but I suppose I’d just like people to understand it’s not all gravy when you earn so much money and that I do care."

Prior to heading out to Burnley on loan last summer and then to Aston Villa in January under Frank Lampard, Drinkwater revealed that upon Maurizio Sarri's arrival in 2018, they gave him the opportunity to leave but with only one hour to spare in the transfer window.

"We had a meeting on the last day of the summer transfer window, one hour before it closed. It was Sarri and Gianfranco Zola translating. They told me I could go on loan and I was like ‘what the ****? You’ve given me one hour to get a move’.

"I didn’t even call anyone because I was so angry and there was no chance I was going to get a move in an hour. Giving me an hour was a joke," said Drinkwater.

"He said I would get frustrated. That would have been fine, me battling behind three or four players is frustration. Me not being involved in any matchday squads, that’s just crazy. Weirdly, me and Sarri got along off the pitch, but on the pitch it was totally different."

Drinkwater didn't make a single appearance for the Blues under Sarri in the 2018/19 season which saw Chelsea go onto win the Europa League in Baku.

He admits he has no regrets over deciding not to head out on loan during the course of the season, but looking back admits the way his time at Chelsea has played out can be labelled as embarrassing.

“I don’t regret staying and not leaving in that hour or not going on loan in the January because I still wanted to give it a go. But now I reflect on it and think it is a bit embarrassing that I’ve been at Chelsea and not played for a full season."

Read the full interview here.

Drinkwater is expected to leave the club this summer. He has trained with the first-team squad during pre-season however is waiting for any offers to come in with the midfielder surplus to requirements under Frank Lampard.

