Danny Drinkwater has no regrets leaving Leicester City to join Chelsea in 2017

Danny Drinkwater has insisted he doesn't regret leaving Leicester City back in 2017 to join Chelsea.

The 30-year-old left the Foxes a year after being apart of their famous Premier League triumph in the 2015/16 under Claudio Ranieri.

He joined the Blues for £30 million on a five-year-deal, but his time in west London hasn't worked out.

Drinkwater is currently on loan with Aston Villa after spending the first half of the season with Burnley, where he was only handed his league debut in December.

It hasn't gone according to plan at Villa Park either in the second half of the season, with the English midfielder only having made four appearances under Dean Smith.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Despite his decline in the last couple of years, Drinkwater has no regrets leaving the Midlands to make the switch to Chelsea.

"I try not to regret things, but learn," he said on Instagram. "Things haven't gone as good as I hoped after I left Leicester because of one thing or another, but I had to give it a chance."

He remains under contract at the club until the summer of 2022.

