Danny Drinkwater has penned an honest farewell message to Chelsea fans ahead of the expert of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old's 5-year stay at Chelsea is coming to an end, with him only making 12 league appearances over the course of his Blues career.

Taking to Instagram, Drinkwater penned an honest message to Chelsea fans regarding his time at the club.

The midfielder signed from Leicester City for £35 million back in 2017 and failed to break into the Chelsea squad under several different managers.

The departing Englishman admitted in his message that it was a 'business move gone wrong' as he apologised to the Blues fans for how his Chelsea career went.

He wrote: "My time at Chelsea has come to an end... actually feels really strange writing this. Me, the club and fans are hugely disappointed with the outcome there is no doubt about that.

"Injuries, how I have been treated, mistakes I have made, issues of the pitch, lack of game time... the list of excuses could be endless but I would not and can not change what's happened.

"I'm going to look at positives over the past 5 years, I have played with great players, coached by some awesome managers, worked with some brilliant staff, met some fantastic people, lived in some beautiful places, travelled the world and won some more silverware.

"Football's a fantastic sport but this for both parties was a business move gone wrong, it's as black and white as that.

"To the Chelsea fans I apologise for how this has turned out I would of loved for you to see me at my best in that shirt doing what I love. All the best."

During his time with the club, Drinkwater spent four different spells away from Stamford Bridge, at; Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and Reading.

He has certainly had a memorable career despite the way it ended, lifting the Premier League with underdogs Leicester in the past alongside N'Golo Kante in midfield.

He departs as a forgotten man in Thomas Tuchel's squad, despite running out in pre-season for the Blues, as Chelsea plan a rebuild for the future under new ownership.

