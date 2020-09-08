SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Danny Drinkwater drops hint over Chelsea future

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has indicated that he is on his way out of the club this summer. 

The 30-year-old has confirmed he is only at the club for pre-season before heading out to another club for the 2020/21 season. Whether that is on loan or permanently remains to be seen. 

After signing a five-year-deal in 2017 from Leicester City, Drinkwater's time at Stamford Bridge hasn't worked out. 

He spent the first half of last season with Burnley, then played the second portion of the campaign with Aston Villa however he returns to Cobham for pre-season.

But Drinkwater took to Instagram to state that he isn't part of Frank Lampard's plans next season and is looking to be in the 'best shape' before the 'unknown' of where his next club is. 

"Hmmm 💭 'Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional...'," wrote Drinkwater.

"Back at Chelsea only for pre season...working hard, trying to get fit and be in the best shape I can be for wherever I go next. As much as I would love to be settled at a club like I should be, the unknown is kinda exciting."

He still has two years remaining on his contract at Chelsea and with the £100,000-a-week wage, it'll be hard for the Blues to find a club who is willing to meet his current demands. 

The Premier League season gets back underway later this week, and Drinkwater will be hoping to have found himself a new club. 

