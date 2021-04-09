Danny Drinkwater wants to return to Chelsea to fight for place under Thomas Tuchel

Danny Drinkwater believes he has 'unfinished business' at Chelsea and is looking to continue his time at the club when he returns this summer.

The 31-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City back in 2017 for a staggering £35 million and it hasn't gone to plan for him in west London.

He is now on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa until the end of the season, but Drinkwater has hopes of coming back into the fold at Chelsea.

Speaking in an interview with Hany Hathout, as quoted by Goal, Drinkwater knows he has 'a long way to go' but has aspirations of getting back to his best form which could be under Tuchel at Chelsea.

"I want to continue with Chelsea. I feel like I have unfinished business with this club."

He added: "I would like to think so," said the Chelsea midfielder responding to whether he thinks he can rediscover his best form and get back into the Blues side.

"I don’t know if it is a good idea to go back to Chelsea and start declaring these things. I have got a long way to go.

"I have to try and start enjoying my football again because in this moment it has disappeared. I keep working hard, I keep grafting and I am doing the right things at the right times and I need to stay injury free and see where it takes me.

"It is a short career so I need to keep doing the right things and hope things turn around."

