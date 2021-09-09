Danny Ings: Aston Villa Ready for 'Tough Challenge' From 'Strong' Chelsea Side

Aston Villa forward Danny Ings is expecting a tough challenge from Chelsea on Saturday evening when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Dean Smith's side head to west London to face the European champions looking to end their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Chelsea are yet to taste defeat this season after winning two of their opening three games in the league against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, before drawing the other match to Liverpool at Anfield prior to the international break.

Villa have had a mixed set of results at the beginning of the season, winning one, drawing one and losing one - sitting on four points from a possible nine.

Ings, who joined Villa in the summer from Southampton, knows what they have to do to get a result at Stamford Bridge but is well aware of the challenge that awaits them on Saturday.

What Danny Ings said

Talking to the official Aston Villa website, he admitted: "It's a tough challenge. They are a very, very strong side, who are very successful. So, it'll be very, very difficult but for us we know we have to be on it tactically and physically.

"If we tick both of those boxes then we will give ourselves a chance to get something from the game."

