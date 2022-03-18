Date Set for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter Final vs Real Madrid Amid Atletico Madrid Fixture Clash

Chelsea have learned when they will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

This comes after the draw was made, but Atletico Madrid were also drawn at home - causing a potential clash in the city.

This caused rumours and reports to state that the fixtures would be reversed, allowing Chelsea to play at Stamford Bridge in the second leg rather than first.

However, UEFA have now confirmed that the match will go ahead as planned, with Chelsea at home in the first leg.

The Blues will face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 6 April in the first leg of the quarter-final, with the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernebeu being played on Tuesday 12 April, UEFA have confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel has commented on the draw, labelling the tie as a 'tough' match.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators," he said.

"It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday evening in their knockout stage second leg in France, with their 4-1 aggregate scoreline taking them through to the last eight.

The Blues faced Madrid in the semi-finals of the tournament last season and came away from the Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw before beating Madrid 2-0 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals this season.

