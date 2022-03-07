Skip to main content
Date Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Quarter Final Clash vs Middlesbrough

Chelsea have learned when they will face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium

Thomas Tuchel's side are scheduled to make the trip north on Saturday 19 March at 17:15 (UK).

The Blues were set to face Norwich City in the Premier League on that date, but this clash has been rearranged for Thursday 10 March.

imago1009567917h

Chelsea's official website has confirmed that the clash in the FA Cup quarter final will take place in this weekend instead.

The match will be broadcast like on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as they look to make it to the semi-final once more.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their spot in the last-eight following a 3-2 win over Championship outfit Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Read More

They have also beaten National League Chesterfield and League One Plymouth Argyle on their way to the quarter-final stages.

imago1010300514h

Tuchel's Chelsea have fallen in the FA Cup final in both of the last two seasons, losing to Arsenal and Leicester City in unlucky circumstances.

 When asked previously about Chelsea reaching the final once again, Tuchel said: "We should not think about the next final until we played the next match" he stated.

"In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there."

He will be focused once again on Middlesbrough before the prospect of visiting Wembley in the semi-final once more.

imago1009585770h
