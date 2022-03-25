Skip to main content
Date Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Semi Final Clash vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea have learned when they will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's men will make the trip to the national stadium on Sunday 17 April at 16:30 (UK) to take on Patrick Viera's Eagles.

The match will also be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV as well as being able to be streamed on the ITV Hub as the Blues look to make the final for the third consecutive season.

imago1002195915h

Despite disappointment in the last two seasons, losing to Arsenal and Leicester City, Chelsea will be hopeful of turning their luck around this year if they are to progress past Crystal Palace.

The Blues booked their spot in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the last round, with Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech in amongst the goals.

They have also beaten National League Chesterfield, League One Plymouth Argyle and Championship side Luton Town on their way to the semi-final stages.

imago0034749013h

When asked previously about Chelsea reaching the final once again, Tuchel said: "We should not think about the next final until we played the next match" he stated.

"In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there."

The Blues boss will be focused on the Crystal Palace match, with the last remaining domestic trophy up for grabs, with the final being played once the Premier League season has concluded.

Tuchel's men fell to defeat in the final of the Carabao Cup, making them even hungrier to bring home a domestic trophy this season.

The winners of Crystal Palace against Chelsea will face the winners of the other semi-final, Manchester City or Liverpool.

