Chelsea have learned when they will face Norwich City in the Premier League if the meeting has to be rearranged.

Thomas Tuchel's side are scheduled to make the trip to Carrow Road on Saturday 19 March, however that is the weekend of when the FA Cup quarter-finals are due to be played.

Both Norwich and Chelsea feature in the fifth round, ties of which are being played this week, meaning either or both sides could reach the last-eight and be unable to fulfil the league fixture due to cup commitments.

Now the Premier League have provided a solution should either side reach the quarters.

The new date has been set for next Thursday - March 10 - with kick off at 7.30pm (UK).

Norwich face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, while the Blues head to Kenilworth Road to play Championship outfit Luton Town.

The Blues are currently third in the Premier League, ten points behind Liverpool in second, and return to league action this weekend with a trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea have also confirmed that 'irrespective of the date for our Premier League meeting, tickets for that match will go on sale this Thursday (March 3) to season ticket holders from 10am and to members from 2pm. Full details will be announced on the official Chelsea website later today (Monday 28 February).'

For now, both sides can focus on their respective cup ties and this weekend's fixtures before switching their focus to over when the meeting between the two clubs will take place.

