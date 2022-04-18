Chelsea's Premier League trip to Manchester United now has a new date as a result of the Blues' progression to the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the semi-final, and will now feature in the final of the competition for the third consecutive season.

They also still have eight games left to play in the Premier League, with their visit to Old Trafford originally scheduled as their penultimate match of the season.

As a result of Chelsea's new fixture, they will now face United away from home on Thursday 28 April at 7.45pm (UK).

It will be one of nine games left for the Blues this season as they look to secure their place in this season's top four, as well as winning a third trophy of the campaign.

Preceding their trip to Old Trafford is two London derbies for the Blues, playing at home to Arsenal this coming Wednesday before facing West Ham at the London Stadium four days later.

Fixtures against Everton, Wolves and Leeds will follow their clash against United, with Tuchel's side then returning to Wembley to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final midway through May.

IMAGO / PA Images

The reigning World and European Champions' last two games of the season will both be home fixtures against Leicester and Watford, taking their total number of matches played for the season to 63 out of a possible 66.

Chelsea have already won the Super Cup and Club World Cup during the campaign, and will be keen to end another successful season in strong fashion.

