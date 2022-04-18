Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Date Set for Chelsea's Premier League Trip to Manchester United After Reaching FA Cup Final

Chelsea's Premier League trip to Manchester United now has a new date as a result of the Blues' progression to the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the semi-final, and will now feature in the final of the competition for the third consecutive season.

They also still have eight games left to play in the Premier League, with their visit to Old Trafford originally scheduled as their penultimate match of the season.

As a result of Chelsea's new fixture, they will now face United away from home on Thursday 28 April at 7.45pm (UK).

It will be one of nine games left for the Blues this season as they look to secure their place in this season's top four, as well as winning a third trophy of the campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Preceding their trip to Old Trafford is two London derbies for the Blues, playing at home to Arsenal this coming Wednesday before facing West Ham at the London Stadium four days later.

Fixtures against Everton, Wolves and Leeds will follow their clash against United, with Tuchel's side then returning to Wembley to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final midway through May.

imago1011382197h

The reigning World and European Champions' last two games of the season will both be home fixtures against Leicester and Watford, taking their total number of matches played for the season to 63 out of a possible 66.

Chelsea have already won the Super Cup and Club World Cup during the campaign, and will be keen to end another successful season in strong fashion.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011386001h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Triumph Over Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011381677h
News

'Nobody Will Argue With That' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has 'More or Less Everything'

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011384623h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Bold Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claim About Career Underachievement

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008989289h
News

Report: Chelsea Bidders Monitoring AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell for Technical Director Role

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011386071h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Reaction to Champions League Exit

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010700277h
Features/Opinions

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: He's tall, good looking and he can strike a ball

By Chadley Nagel3 hours ago
imago1011384081h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante Fitness Update Following FA Cup Semi-Final Victory

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011384087h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of FA Cup as Chelsea Reach Final

By Nick Emms4 hours ago