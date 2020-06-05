Date set for Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester City

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals and a new date has now been scheduled for the tie.

The tie was originally set to take place back in March but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the football season was brought to a halt.

Frank Lampard's side marched into the last eight after an excellent display against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, that saw them come away 2-0 winners.

Now the season is set to restart later this month, the FA has confirmed when Chelsea will travel to the King Power Stadium.

Lampard's side will make the trip to the Midlands on Sunday 28 June as the Blues kick-off at 16:00 UK in the hopes of a semi-final spot.

----------

List of quarter-finals ties:

Norwich City v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Leicester City v Chelsea



Newcastle United v Manchester City

----------

