Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United
Matt Debono
The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next month has been confirmed.
Frank Lampard's side were drawn against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after narrowly beating Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday after a second-half goal from Ross Barkley.
Meanwhile Manchester City and Arsenal were paired together for the other semi-final clash at Wembley after they proceeded into the last-four with wins over Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively.
On Wednesday the Football Association confirmed the kick-off details for the two semi-final ties.
----------
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 19 July
Kick-off: 18:00 UK time
Broadcaster: BBC
----------
Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool which was set to take place at Anfield will be rescheduled.
----------
