Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United

The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next month has been confirmed.

Frank Lampard's side were drawn against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after narrowly beating Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday after a second-half goal from Ross Barkley.

Meanwhile Manchester City and Arsenal were paired together for the other semi-final clash at Wembley after they proceeded into the last-four with wins over Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively.

On Wednesday the Football Association confirmed the kick-off details for the two semi-final ties.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Date: Sunday 19 July

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Broadcaster: BBC

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool which was set to take place at Anfield will be rescheduled.

