Date & time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round tie against Barnsley

The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round tie against Barnsley at Oakwell next month has been confirmed.

Chelsea secured their progress into the fifth round with a 3-1 win over fellow Championship side Luton Town earlier in January, in what proved to be Frank Lampard's final game in charge of the club.

Tuchel is aiming for domestic success and the FA Cup could be his first piece of silverware. 

While Barnsley narrowly beat Norwich City in the fourth round to set up a tie against Chelsea. 

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of domestic cup action since his appointment as the new Chelsea Head Coach. 

And all the details have been confirmed for next month's cup tie. 

When will the tie be played?

The fifth round tie will be played on Thursday 11 February. 

What time is kick-off?

It will kick off at 8pm [UK] time. 

Where is the game being played?

Oakwell.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be available to watch live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. 

Tuchel has admitted he is ready to challenge for trophies.

"In the end, the club makes this very clear, Chelsea is about results. For us as managers, we always try to bring in performances to develop and improve players, to increase their value through strong performances

"In the end, I am very realistic and I am in a club whose DNA it is to win and go for trophies. I am here to challenge for every trophy that we play for and it means realistically that this year it is about the Champions League and FA Cup.

"To speak about the Premier League title is not realistic because there are too many teams between us."

