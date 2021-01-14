Date & time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash against Luton Town

Chelsea will host Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday 24 January at 12pm [UK], it has been revealed.

Frank Lampard's side were drawn against the Championship outfit last week in the FA Cup draw.

Now it has been confirmed that the Blues will play live on BBC One against the Hatters on Sunday 24 January at 12pm [UK].

The winners of the tie will face the winners of the fourth round tie between Barnsley and Norwich City away from home.

----------

Full confirmed fourth round draw:

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley Town vs Wolves

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Stockport County/West Ham vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester City

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube