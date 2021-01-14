Date & time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash against Luton Town
Chelsea will host Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday 24 January at 12pm [UK], it has been revealed.
Frank Lampard's side were drawn against the Championship outfit last week in the FA Cup draw.
Now it has been confirmed that the Blues will play live on BBC One against the Hatters on Sunday 24 January at 12pm [UK].
The winners of the tie will face the winners of the fourth round tie between Barnsley and Norwich City away from home.
----------
Full confirmed fourth round draw:
Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth vs Crawley Town
Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal
Barnsley vs Norwich City
Chorley Town vs Wolves
Millwall vs Bristol City
Brighton vs Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Plymouth
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Stockport County/West Ham vs Doncaster
Brentford vs Leicester City
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube