Dates and times confirmed for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid

The dates and times for the Champions League semi-final tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea have been confirmed, as per UEFA's official fixture calendar.

Chelsea confirmed their place in the semi-finals after a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto, while Real Madrid saw off Liverpool with a goalless draw in their second leg to go through with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

It will see Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois come up against their former club, with the first leg set to take place later this month, before the return fixture takes place early next month.

Details of the semi-final clash

First leg

Date: Tuesday 27 April

Time: 8pm [UK]

Location: Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, Madrid

Second leg

Date: Wednesday 5 May

Time: 8pm [UK]

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

What the managers have had to say on the semi-final tie

Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid

The Real boss is expecting a difficult tie against the Blues, who reached the competition for the first time since 2014.

"We’ve got a number of La Liga games to play before we face Chelsea, but it’s going to be a very tough tie."

Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

The Chelsea head coach admitted he would prefer not facing fellow English sides due to it feeling more like a European competition.

"In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

'Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

The winners of the tie will face either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain the in the final on Saturday 29 May.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube