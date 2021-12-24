Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dates Confirmed for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Against Tottenham

Author:

Chelsea are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup in January, for which the dates are now confirmed.

The Blues knocked out Brentford in the quarter-final of the competition winning 2-0 while showing off some of their talented youth players in a dominant performance.

Now, they are set to face 2021 EFL Cup runners-up, Tottenham who are currently managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

pjimage (33)

The dates for the semi-final have officially been confirmed as:

Read More

First leg / Home: Wed 5 Jan - 7.45pm [UK]

Second leg / Away: Wed 12 Jan - 7.45pm [UK]

The other semi-final will feature Arsenal vs Liverpool, meaning the last four teams left in the competition all belong to the traditional 'top six' of English football.

The final is set to take place on Sunday 27 February at Wembley Stadium as one of these four teams will get a chance to be the only team other than Manchester City to win the trophy since 2016.

The last team, incidentally, to lift the Carabao Cup that wasn't Manchester City, was Chelsea when they beat Tottenham 2-0 back in 2015.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1005297684h
News

Dates Confirmed for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Against Tottenham

49 seconds ago
imago1008389496h
News

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Receives Senegal Call-Up for Africa Cup of Nations

45 minutes ago
imago1008824806h
News

Simone Inzaghi Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Join Chelsea Came as a Complete Shock

1 hour ago
imago1008824828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Tough Competition for Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

2 hours ago
imago0046747105h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Lists His Five Greatest Teammates Throughout 21-Year Career

2 hours ago
image001
News

How to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Chelsea v Tottenham

2 hours ago
imago1008816950h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

3 hours ago
imago1005637232h
News

Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Latest Debutants Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell & Xavi Simons

3 hours ago