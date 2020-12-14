NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Dates & Times confirmed for Chelsea's last-16 Champions League clash vs Atletico Madrid

Author:
Publish date:

The dates and times have been revealed for Chelsea's last-16 meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It was confirmed that Frank Lampard's side would face Diego Simeone's me in the round of 16 after the draw was made in Nyon. 

Now the dates and times have been confirmed so Lampard's side can start planning for their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2021 and for the return leg in west London.

----------

1st leg:

Date: Tuesday 23rd February 2021

Time: 20:00 [UK]

Location: Wanda Metropolitano

----------

2nd leg:

Date: Wednesday 17th March 2021

Time: 20:00 [UK]

Location: Stamford Bridge

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-aston-villa-premier-league
Match Coverage

Preview: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

fbl-eur-c1-draw (1)
News

Dates & Times confirmed for Chelsea's last-16 Champions League clash vs Atletico Madrid

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league (13)
News

Frank Lampard: Important to bounce back from Everton defeat

0_Frank-Lamaprd
News

Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea facing Atletico Madrid in last-16 of UCL

48858269
News

Frank Lampard confirms Christian Pulisic in Chelsea squad to face Wolves

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league (3)
News

Chelsea team news to face Wolves: Christian Pulisic back in Blues squad for Premier League clash

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (1)
Match Coverage

Wolves vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

norwich-city-v-liverpool-fc-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

fbl-eur-c1-draw (1)
News

Round of 16 Champions League Details: Everything Chelsea fans need to know ahead of Atletico Madrid clash