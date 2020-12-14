Dates & Times confirmed for Chelsea's last-16 Champions League clash vs Atletico Madrid

The dates and times have been revealed for Chelsea's last-16 meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It was confirmed that Frank Lampard's side would face Diego Simeone's me in the round of 16 after the draw was made in Nyon.

Now the dates and times have been confirmed so Lampard's side can start planning for their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2021 and for the return leg in west London.

----------

1st leg:

Date: Tuesday 23rd February 2021

Time: 20:00 [UK]

Location: Wanda Metropolitano

----------

2nd leg:

Date: Wednesday 17th March 2021

Time: 20:00 [UK]

Location: Stamford Bridge

----------

