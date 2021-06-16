Dates: When Chelsea Will Face All the London Sides During 2021/22 Season

Derby days are on their way, again.

Chelsea have learned when they will face their London counterparts during the 2021/22 Premier League season after the fixture list was announced.

The Premier League released the 2021/22 calendar on Wednesday morning which sees the Blues face Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, which starts on the weekend of Saturday 14 August.

They will finish the season with a home clash against Watford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel's side also now know when they will come up against their city rivals. There are five London sides in the Premier League next season: Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, West Ham and newly-promoted Brentford.

So when will Chelsea face these sides?

The all-important dates

Saturday 14 August: Crystal Palace (h)

Saturday 21 August: Arsenal (a)

Saturday 18 September: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

Saturday 16 October: Brentford (a)

Saturday 4 December: West Ham United (a)

Saturday 22 January: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Saturday 12 February: Arsenal (h)

Saturday 19 February: Crystal Palace (a)

Saturday 2 April: Brentford (h)

Saturday 23 April: West Ham United (h)

*Subject to change due to broadcast selections

It's a tough start to the season for the Blues. They have three London derbies in their opening five matches.

They will face newly-promoted Brentford away from home in October, before a trip to West Ham in December.

Spurs at home in February as well as Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in February. A week later they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge at the start of April. West Ham will make the trip across the capital at the end of the month for the Blues final London derby of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube