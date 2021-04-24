David Moyes confirms Jesse Lingard will be fit for West Ham to face Chelsea

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea find out Jesse Lingard's availability ahead of West Ham clash

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed Jesse Lingard will be fit enough to face Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old suffered from cramp in their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend which made him a doubt for the Chelsea clash. 

However, Moyes has offered the Hammers a boost confirming Lingard will be fit and available for selection as they host Thomas Tuchel's side at the London Stadium.

"Jesse had a bit of cramp at Newcastle, which at the time we didn’t see as being too big a problem and he’s fine."

sipa_33005852

Moyes added: “I’m hoping that somewhere along the line we can get Micky, Declan [Rice], Aaron Cresswell and Arthur [Masuaku] back in amongst it because they’ve been important players for us throughout the year.

“We’re aware that if we can get them back it would help us. Aaron is getting closer, we’ll monitor it, see how he feels tomorrow [Saturday] and see how we think.”

What is the Chelsea team news?

Tuchel has confirmed only Mateo Kovacic will be absent with a hamstring injury, but will have the rest of his squad available.

"The team news is there is no new news. Mateo is still out, everyone else is available."

Edouard Mendy will start in goal for Chelsea replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

Tammy Abraham also has a 'high chance' of being in the Blues squad. 

"He has a high chance to be in the squad tomorrow [Saturday], said Tuchel. "And as I said as a striker, you never know, things can change in one minute.”

