David Moyes: Frank Lampard is building a 'very good' Chelsea team

West Ham boss David Moyes believes Chelsea are building a 'very good' and 'exciting' team ahead of Monday's London derby.

Chelsea and West Ham come head-to-head in the Premier League on Monday night and Moyes has been full of praise for his opponent's.

Following Frank Lampard's arrival in west London, he has started to form and shape his squad to his own taste, which also saw the arrivals of seven new faces in the summer.

Kai Havertz is one who has come under heavy scrutiny. (Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Still gelling but the positive signs are there for the Blues, who have blooded youngsters from the academy into the first-team.

And Moyes believes Lampard is doing a 'really good job' as Chelsea look to get back on the winning silverware trail.

"Very good, a good team coming together," Moyes said on Chelsea.

"They have got a lot of young players, they are trying to get them right back to where we are used to seeing them, winning the league and in cup finals. I think Frank [Lampard] is doing a really good job.

Lampard will be hoping his side raise their standards against West Ham following recent performances. (Photo by Andrew Yates/Sportimage)

"He's got some really exciting young footballers who are going to have long and prosperous careers."

Moyes was also full of praise for Lampard and his ability to keep a level head in a pressurised job.

"Well it helps when you have got a little more experience with it but I have to say I agree, Frank has dealt with it very well," added Moyes.

READ MORE: West Ham could welcome back Michail Antonio from injury against Chelsea

"He is at a big club, big expectations and you are expected to win all your games.

"The media do as well and they hunt you when you don’t win. I think the big thing with Chelsea is they have a good group of young players, English too, lots of internationals and the media are always keen on backing those players, that’s good to see.

"They have always had a good academy over the years.

"Frank has done a good job but with big jobs comes pressure. People are very quick to talk about you."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube