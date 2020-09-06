West Ham manager David Moyes has sent a transfer warning to Chelsea regarding midfielder Declan Rice.

The 21-year-old is a transfer target for Frank Lampard's side as they look to keep on splashing the cash in west London this summer.

Chelsea have already made six signings including the marquee additions of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

But the Blues don't look like stopping in this summer window as Rice and a new goalkeeper have also been targeted by Lampard and Chelsea hierarchy.

Rice has been admired by Lampard and his staff and he's been strongly linked with a move across the English capital this summer, however no bid has yet been tabled by the Blues.

However, speaking to the Times, David Moyes has sent a message to Chelsea insisting that Rice is ready to take over the captaincy from Mark Noble when he departs.

"The big challenge is to get that mentality throughout the team — but Declan Rice was one who carried it. We see Declan in the Mark Noble mould.

"I want a team with a younger profile."

Moyes is determined to keep hold of the England international but with the Hammers needing to sell to bring in new additions, and with the transfer window open until October 5, there is a long way to go for the Irons to keep hold of their prized asset.

Lampard's project will tempt Rice, as will his best friend Mason Mount being in the heart of the Chelsea side.

