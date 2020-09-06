SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

David Moyes issues Declan Rice warning to Chelsea amid transfer interest

Matt Debono

West Ham manager David Moyes has sent a transfer warning to Chelsea regarding midfielder Declan Rice. 

The 21-year-old is a transfer target for Frank Lampard's side as they look to keep on splashing the cash in west London this summer. 

Chelsea have already made six signings including the marquee additions of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz. 

But the Blues don't look like stopping in this summer window as Rice and a new goalkeeper have also been targeted by Lampard and Chelsea hierarchy. 

fbl-eur-nations-isl-eng

Rice has been admired by Lampard and his staff and he's been strongly linked with a move across the English capital this summer, however no bid has yet been tabled by the Blues. 

However, speaking to the Times, David Moyes has sent a message to Chelsea insisting that Rice is ready to take over the captaincy from Mark Noble when he departs. 

"The big challenge is to get that mentality throughout the team — but Declan Rice was one who carried it. We see Declan in the Mark Noble mould.

"I want a team with a younger profile."

Moyes is determined to keep hold of the England international but with the Hammers needing to sell to bring in new additions, and with the transfer window open until October 5, there is a long way to go for the Irons to keep hold of their prized asset.

Lampard's project will tempt Rice, as will his best friend Mason Mount being in the heart of the Chelsea side. 

----------

Where do you think Declan Rice will be come the end of the transfer window on October 5? Let us know your thoughts below!

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Olivier Giroud hopes to have future under Frank Lampard at Chelsea amid Timo Werner signing

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he hasn't spoken to Frank Lampard about his playing time at the club next season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Middlesbrough or Barnsley in Carabao Cup 3rd round

Chelsea will face Middlesbrough or Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

'What a load of crap' - Mason Mount's father Tony responds to claims of unhappiness at Kai Havertz signing

Tony Mount, the father of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, has rubbished reports suggesting his son is unhappy with the signing of Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Chelsea confirm signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz hasn't undergone medical ahead of Chelsea move

Kai Havertz has reportedly not yet undergone his Chelsea medical ahead of his proposed move to England.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner reveals two Chelsea stars who have helped him settle in at the club

Timo Werner has named the duo who have helped him settle at Chelsea following his £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea announcement imminent after Leverkusen confirm exit of Kevin Volland

Chelsea are expected to confirm the transfer of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this week after the German completed his medical ahead of his switch to west London.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz undergoes medical ahead of £90M summer move to Chelsea

Kai Havertz has undergone his medical ahead of his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Leverkusen admit defeat as Blues closing in on £90M deal

Kai Havertz' blockbuster summer transfer to Chelsea is getting closer and closer ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

Will Christian Pulisic be wearing the no.10 shirt at Chelsea next season?

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner made their first appearances in Chelsea colours on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Matt Debono

by

Roddaculous