David Moyes Offers Thoughts on 'Top Team' Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

West Ham manager David Moyes has insisted Chelsea are a 'top team' despite their recent poor run of form ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are currently third in the league table, however they are currently on a three game loss streak at home, taking defeats from Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

On Sunday, Thomas Tuchel's men will be hoping to end their run of poor form as they host Moyes' east London side at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference, Moyes was asked about Chelsea's recent poor form after their 4-2 loss to Arsenal midweek.

"Chelsea were arguably the favourites for the Premier League in the first three months of the season – since then you’ve seen the strength of Manchester City and Liverpool," he said, as quoted by the official West Ham website.

"They’re champions of Europe and have a really good squad and manager. They’ve had their ups and downs as all teams do, but they have a top team. It’s just the top two have ploughed ahead."

The last time these two sides met, Chelsea lost the fixture 3-2 and they will be hoping to come out better this time round.

Tuchel went on to praise Moyes in his own press conference ahead of the weekend clash.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“I think he (David Moyes) is doing an incredible job in a very popular club and very emotional club, a team together.

"A group with a coach that is enjoyable to watch. We follow the Euro League games, I follow a lot of their games because it is nice to watch with a full investment physically.

"The players are absolutely tired after their matches. It is very emotional, a very physical squad. Very hard to break down, to create chances. Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces.

"There is a lot to take care about. A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, will be tough.”

