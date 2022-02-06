David Moyes Sends Warning to Chelsea Over Declan Rice Value Amid Transfer Interest

West Ham manager David Moyes has sent Chelsea a warning amid their interest in vice-captain and midfielder Declan Rice, insisting he will be worth 'humongous money'.

The 23-year-old grew up in the Blues youth academy before leaving aged 14 to move to his current east London club.

In recent seasons, Rice has been linked with a number clubs, including Chelsea and it has become increasingly speculated that his West Ham exit is imminent.

As quoted by football.london, Moyes confirmed any rumours about how much Rice's transfer value stands at.

"Maybe people don’t have enough to write about. That might be where that comes from, I don’t know," he said. "But look, I can’t do anything about what people write about Declan Rice.

"I can’t stop that, except say to them that you will need humongous money to get close. That’s what you would need to do. They can write all they like, but he’s here for certainly a few years.

"I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100million. That was the sales, that was cheap, that was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap."

Moyes went on to praise Rice for his work rate and his progress in recent years.

"Declan Rice is right up with some of the best players I've certainly had. It's his potential as well to get better because of his age," he continued.

"There's a potential for him to improve and mature better because of his age.

"When you're 23 years old and you're playing a number of games, there's a lot of room for that to improve.

"If you look at the England squad in the Euros who lost in the final, it would be hard to suggest that Declan Rice hasn't played as well as any other England player since those finals."

