West Ham boss David Moyes has spoken on Chelsea target Declan Rice amid his recent contract offer rejection.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Blues, having originally played in their youth team for eight years before he joined the Hammers.

His contract in east London is not set to expire until the summer of 2024, but there is belief that he could leave the London Stadium before then.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In quotes via Paul Brown, Moyes spoke on the midfielder's situation at the club after speculation he has rejected a new offer at West Ham.

"We've got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in.

"He's got 3.5 years to go on his contract so I don't think there is any big panic. Maybe he just wants more money. Maybe it is a negotiation tactic."

It was reported last week that he had rejected their latest contract offer, and earlier in the month it was revealed that he wants to leave the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are unable to sign any new players as of yet due to the sanctions on Roman Abramovich as they await their new owners, but there is a chance they could make a move for him in the summer.

Rice has made a total of 189 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers so far, with ten goals and nine assists to his name.

He came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Chelsea's 1-0 win against the Hammers on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic scoring the winner.

